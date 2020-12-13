Armed suspect shot by police after opening fire on officers outside St. John the Divine

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot by police outside a Manhattan church on Sunday.Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on 112th St and Amsterdam Ave. for a report of a man with two firearms.When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect shot at police, and police returned fire.The suspect was shot and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.No police officers were injured in the shooting.----------