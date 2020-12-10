Search for Brooklyn gunman who shot man point-blank in face

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released video of a suspect who shot a man in the face in Brooklyn.Disclaimer: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.It happened 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.Police say it began as an argument and then one man took out a handgun.He shot the 32-year-old victim point-blank in the right side of his face.Police say the victim will be okay. They're still searching for the gunman.He is described as a light skinned adult man, approximately 30 years of age, 5' 5" tall, 120 lbs and was last seen wearing a black jacket.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------