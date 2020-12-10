Search for Brooklyn gunman who shot man point-blank in face

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released video of a suspect who shot a man in the face in Brooklyn.

Disclaimer: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

It happened 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.

Police say it began as an argument and then one man took out a handgun.

He shot the 32-year-old victim point-blank in the right side of his face.

RELATED: NYC about to hit dangerous 14-year high in shootings

Police say the victim will be okay. They're still searching for the gunman.

He is described as a light skinned adult man, approximately 30 years of age, 5' 5" tall, 120 lbs and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Vandals destroy holiday decorations in New York City

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysunset parkshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-alarm fire leaves dozens homeless in Queens
COVID vaccine preparations underway in NYC as feds meet
Family speaks out after body of NYC woman identified
4-year-old girl rescued after getting stuck in baby stroller
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly start, milder afternoon
District 75 special education schools reopen in NYC
COVID Live Updates: FDA approves first OTC test for coronavirus
Show More
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
'Everything was perfect' before fatal WWII plane crash in CT
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Iconic toy store listed on Airbnb for special 1-time, 1-night stay
Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning car in NY
More TOP STORIES News