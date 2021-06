EMBED >More News Videos Disturbing video shows a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother duck for cover as a man opened fire just inches away.

WALLKILL, Orange County (WABC) -- Police have given an all-clear after the Galleria at Crystal Run in Wallkill was locked down to a report of a person with a gun who was unfounded.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3:00 p.m."All people locked down are asked to exit the closest exit," the Town of Wallkill Police Department said.Police stressed there was no evidence of any gunfire at the mall.----------