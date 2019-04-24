MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after an elderly woman coming home from Easter Mass was killed last weekend on Staten Island.
The crash happened on the corner of Bradley and Purdy avenues Saturday night in Meiers Corners.
The 89-year-old victim, Anastasia Diaz, was coming back from Mass with her sisters when they all got off the bus and crossed Bradley Avenue at the crosswalk.
That is when Diaz was struck, while her two sisters witnessed the crash.
Police announced that 74-year-old Johnson Kim was arrested in connection to the crash.
They say they were able to track down Kim after he apparently took his Toyota minivan to a body shop for repairs.
He lives just two miles away from the scene of the crash.
Kim faces charges of leaving accident resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence and leaving an accident with serious injury.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Arrest after Staten Island hit-and-run suspect visits auto body shop
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More