Elderly woman coming home from Easter mass on Staten Island killed in hit and run

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit and run crash on Staten Island that killed an elderly woman coming home from Easter mass.The accident happened on the corner of Bradley and Purdy Avenues Saturday night in Meiers Corners.The 89-year-old victim, identified by her family as 'Anastasia' was coming back from the mass with her sisters, when they all got off the bus and crossed the street at the crosswalk. Anastasia was then hit, and her two sisters witnessed it.Police are going door-to-door to talk to neighbors, asking if they saw anything.Officials are trying to work up a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.