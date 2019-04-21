Elderly woman coming home from Easter mass on Staten Island killed in hit and run

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit and run crash on Staten Island that killed an elderly woman coming home from Easter mass.

The accident happened on the corner of Bradley and Purdy Avenues Saturday night in Meiers Corners.

The 89-year-old victim, identified by her family as 'Anastasia' was coming back from the mass with her sisters, when they all got off the bus and crossed the street at the crosswalk. Anastasia was then hit, and her two sisters witnessed it.

Police are going door-to-door to talk to neighbors, asking if they saw anything.

Officials are trying to work up a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
meiers cornersnew york citystaten islandelderly womanhit and runelderlyaccidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MTA conductor stabbed in attack on NYC subway platform
Explosions kill at least 207, 'several' Americans in Sri Lanka
Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment
Woman dragged by train after getting hand caught in door: VIDEO
MTA fare hikes for buses, trains and subways take effect
Yankees star Aaron Judge placed on injured list with oblique strain
Increased security at St. Patrick's Cathedral for Easter services
Show More
Man wanted for stealing phones from women in Brooklyn subways
Up Close: 20 years after the Columbine school shootings
'Boys N the Hood' director John Singleton hospitalized with stroke
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a shower
VIDEO: Woman tosses 7 puppies into Coachella dumpster
More TOP STORIES News