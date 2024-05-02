Parts of I-95 closed in both directions in CT after truck fire under overpass

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A large petroleum truck fire has closed down lanes of I-95 in both directions in Connecticut.

Norwalk officials worked to extinguish the flames underneath Fairfield Avenue at around 7 a.m.

I-95 is closed northbound at Exit 14 and southbound at Exit 16.

Officials say the area could be closed for "a significant period."

"We anticipate this area of the highway to be closed for a significant period. Anyone traveling through this area should find alternate routes," Governor Ned Lamont said on X.

There is no word on any injuries.

Lamont is expected to provide an update on the collision at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

