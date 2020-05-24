Arrest in brutal attack on 64-year-old woman in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a Brooklyn man on charges he raped a 64-year-old woman in a brutal caught-on-camera attack in East Harlem last week.Investigators apprehended Frankie Harris, 38, of Bushwick, on Saturday. He faces attempted murder, rape, strangulation and sex abuse charges.The victim was approached from behind, placed in a choke hold, knocked to the ground and raped. She was left in a medically induced coma.The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. last Monday in front of 301 East 111th Street.The victim was discovered by passersby, and EMS responded to the scene and transported her to Metropolitan Hospital."He just walked up to her, had a very brief conversation, put her in a headlock and took her down," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said last week. "This is a very, very ugly, vicious incident...We got to get him off the streets as quickly as possible just to make sure he doesn't do this to anybody else.The suspect fled the scene on a Citi-bike.Police released surveillance images of the attacker and offered a $10,000 reward in the case on Friday.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------