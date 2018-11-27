NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a college student in New Jersey.
25-year-old Naomi Segura of Byram Township, a student at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, was killed November 13th in Newark.
She was struck near the campus by a red SUV that fled the scene, and then by another car, whose driver stopped and called for help.
The Essex County Prosecutor says the person arrested is 21-year-old Brianna Williams of East Orange.
She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.
University officials said Segura was majoring in law, technology and culture and was deeply involved in NJIT's Murray Center
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube