Arrest made in grisly murder of Long Island priest

An arrest has been made in connection with a grisly murder of a priest on Long Island last November Nassau County Police say 47-year-old Andre Patton was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee and was extradited.Patton is charged with murdering Deacon Patrick Logsdon at a group home in Roosevelt.Logsdon was found with numerous stab wounds back on November 3rd of last year.Patton will be arraigned on Saturday.----------