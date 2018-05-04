Arrest made in grisly murder of Long Island priest

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
An arrest has been made in connection with a grisly murder of a priest on Long Island last November.

Nassau County Police say 47-year-old Andre Patton was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee and was extradited.

Patton is charged with murdering Deacon Patrick Logsdon at a group home in Roosevelt.

Logsdon was found with numerous stab wounds back on November 3rd of last year.

Patton will be arraigned on Saturday.

