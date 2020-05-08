Arrest made in murders of two men in Bronx last August

ALLERTON, Bronx -- New details are emerging in the case of the two young men who were murdered in the Bronx.
The NYPD announced the arrest of 47-year-old Harry Behlin on two counts of murder.
In August, 17-year-old Arnelle Branch and 21-year-old Kevin Dillard were found dead from gunshot wounds in the Allerton section.
Investigators said there was some sort of dispute before the shooting.
