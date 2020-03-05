Arrest video of man in Brooklyn goes viral, police say he resisted

I’m walking home from work and this undercover cop was holding this man. The guy asked for the cop to identify himself, he ignore that. He asked what crime he commit, he ignore that too. I pulled out my phone. You can hear the guy screaming “I never thought it would happen to me” pic.twitter.com/YW2dI3g8fk — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A controversial video of police in Brooklyn arresting a young man is going viral.Anti-crime officers were patrolling near the 100% Playground on Glenwood Road between East 100th Street and East 101 Street on Wednesday at 7 p.m., when they say they saw two individuals lighting a marijuana cigarette.The officers went inside the park and approached the two young men who ran off.The officers chased after the individuals and gave one man a summons and arrested the other.The arrest was caught on camera and shared thousands of times on Twitter.It shows the young man being swarmed by several officers. They say he resisted arrest.The incident is now under internal review.