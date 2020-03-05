Arrest video of man in Brooklyn goes viral, police say he resisted

(TheVelvetRope__)

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A controversial video of police in Brooklyn arresting a young man is going viral.

Anti-crime officers were patrolling near the 100% Playground on Glenwood Road between East 100th Street and East 101 Street on Wednesday at 7 p.m., when they say they saw two individuals lighting a marijuana cigarette.

The officers went inside the park and approached the two young men who ran off.

The officers chased after the individuals and gave one man a summons and arrested the other.

The arrest was caught on camera and shared thousands of times on Twitter.

It shows the young man being swarmed by several officers. They say he resisted arrest.

Videos and tweets contain curse words and graphic content:


The incident is now under internal review.

