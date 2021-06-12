Man arrested for series of arson fires, vandalism in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10720600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are searching for what sparked an electrical fire in the building where Governor Cuomo's Midtown office is located.

232 East 12 Street, MN - Destruction of a parked motorcycle

201 East 12 Street, MN - Set fire to garbage which spread to building causing extensive damage

125 3rd Avenue, MN - Set fire to dumpster

115 4th Avenue, MN - Set fire next to outdoor dining area causing major damage

64 West 17 Street, MN - Set fire under scaffolding that extended to the building and caused damage

1 East 15 Street, MN - Set fire to building causing damage

152 7th Avenue, MN - Set fire next to outdoor dining structure

125 3rd Avenue, MN - Set fire in a garbage can

Stuyvesant Park, MN - Setting four separate fires throughout the park causing damage to Parks Department property

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to an arson and vandalism spree that damaged numerous commercial and residential properties in Manhattan.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Friday, the arrest of 49-year-old Patrick Glynn, for an arson and vandalism spree on June 2."Arson is extremely reckless and shows a complete disregard for the lives and safety of others," Nigro said. "The quick apprehension of the suspect exemplifies the dedication of our Fire Marshals and their mission of bringing to justice anyone who commits the act of arson in our city."Officials say numerous fires, nine in total, were set across Manhattan from approximately 4 a.m. till 6:30 a.m.Five of the nine incidents resulted in fire extending to residential and commercial buildings.Glynn was arrested in connection to the following incidents:Fortunately, all of the fires were quickly brought under control by responding firefighters.Glynn is charged with two counts of arson in the second degree, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and seven counts of arson in the fifth degree.The case will be prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.----------