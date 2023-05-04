New hyper-realistic sculptures of swimmers unveiled along Park Avenue

A series of hyper-realistic sculptures of swimmers were unveiled along Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Kemberly Richardson has more.

MURRY HILL (WABC) -- A series of hyper-realistic sculptures of swimmers were unveiled along Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

"I want people to relate to the art, not just look at it," said artist Carole Feuerman.

But simply looking at these nine magnificent sculptures is so much a part of the experience.

Now Carole's creations are here along Park Avenue between 39th and 34th streets.

The artist said having an exhibition in New York City was on her bucket list and this series of sculptures happens to be autobiographical.

"I'll put it out there because people struggle every day in life and I want them to know that if they do what they love and persevere, the journey is worth it," Carole said.

Carole's craft is rooted in hyperrealism, the eyes, toes, and hair peaking out of the swim cap of one sculpture are just some incredible details.

From her studio in Brooklyn, Carole perfects the bronze sculptures which on average take about two years to complete.

"I did a gardener, all different things but everyone always wanted a swimmer," Carole said.

A piece she created titled "Justice" shows the figure with hands representing the scales of justice, the sphere of the world intentionally done in stainless steel to show your reflection.

"I think art should be shared and I'm happy it's outside and everybody gets to see it," said Victoria Spagnola of Patrons of Park Avenue about the swimmer sculptures.

The installation along Park Avenue will be on display through the end of the year.

ALSO READ | SNEAK PEEK: American Museum of Natural History opening state-of-the-art science center

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip