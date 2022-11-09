Newark-based artists negatively impacted by the pandemic can apply for a $1,500 "mini-grant"

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark-based artists can apply for a new grant designed to help give a boost to the creative community.

The Newark Arts Renewal Grant was described as a need-based "mini-grant" that awards $1,500 to accepted applicants.

The goal of the new program is the help artists who were negatively impacted by the pandemic and need a little financial boost to continue their work.

The grant is open to artists across all mediums including music, dance, film, literary and visual arts.

The application opened on November 7 and is only available until November 17.

Anyone who would like to apply can find the application on the Newark Arts website.

