2 injured in stabbing incident outside New Jersey high school

The incident was reported outside Asbury Park High School on Sunset Avenue just before 4 p.m.
Officials say two victims were taken to a local hospital.
The investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip