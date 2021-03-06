Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror

Samantha Hartsoe discovered a vacant unit adjacent to the one she was living in.
There was an entrance hidden behind her bathroom mirror.
A mysterious draft is what tipped her off - she felt cold air blowing on her, and the air was coming from the mirror.
Hartsoe made a four-part series on her TikTok about finding the apartment.
It is unclear whether building management knew about the space.
