Asian woman on way to church in Midtown attacked physically and verbally

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police want to identify the man who punched and kicked an Asian woman on her way to church.

The incident was reported Monday in front of 360 West 43rd Street just before noon.

Authorities say the 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked until she fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.



The suspect continued to kick the victim in the head multiple times before he ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg after suffering several blows to the head.

She is said to be stable.

The Asian Hate Crime Task force said the security guard captured on video failed to render aid.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | New Jersey superintendent accused of dismissing BLM, anti-Asian hate as political issues
EMBED More News Videos

Students at Northern Highlands Regional High Schools say superintendent Dr. Scot Beckerman dismissed Black Lives Matter and anti-Asian bias movements.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityattacknypdcaught on videoasian americancrime stoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York expands vaccine eligibility to 30+ on Tuesday
NYPD seeking more information on brutal subway attack
COVID Updates: No vaccine appointment necessary for some at these NYC sites
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Superintendent accused of dismissing anti-Asian hate, BLM as political issues
The Countdown:9th Cuomo accuser comes forward; CDC warns of 'impending doom'
Cop leads fundraiser to buy new e-bike after teen was robbed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and milder
New Cuomo accuser says governor 'aggressively' kissed cheeks
Sex trafficking crimes brought against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend
Scammers using insurance websites to file false unemployment claims
'Pandemic doctors' speak out about war against COVID-19 in Trump admin
More TOP STORIES News