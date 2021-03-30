Asian woman on way to church in Midtown attacked physically and verbally

The incident was reported Monday in front of 360 West 43rd Street just before noon.
Authorities say the 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked until she fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.
The suspect continued to kick the victim in the head multiple times before he ran away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg after suffering several blows to the head.
She is said to be stable.
The Asian Hate Crime Task force said the security guard captured on video failed to render aid.
This is a heinous attack on a 65 year old Asian lady that occurred this morning in front of 360 west 43rd street. The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim. Anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/70kwv0upXB— Asian Hate Crimes Task Force (@NYPDAsianHCTF) March 30, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
