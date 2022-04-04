NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- School officials in one New Jersey town are warning parents of a kids' game that could have potentially dangerous consequences.

The Bridgewater-Raritan High School has been made aware that some seniors have been participating in a game called "Assassins."

Officials say students have been forming teams and engaging in eliminating members from opposing teams with water guns and other items.

Based on the information the school has heard, some students wear ski masks and carry water guns as they attempt to surprise their opponents.

The game often takes place in the evenings and on weekends, as this activity is prohibited to take place during school hours or on school property.

In a letter to the Bridgewater-Raritan High School parents, officials are asking parents to warn their children about this matter.

Officials say students have been participating in the game across the nation, and they fear any realistic looking water guns could lead to dangerous encounters with police.

