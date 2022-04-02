NYC tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.Cyndi Gradwell, 72, from Maryland arrived at Penn Station on Friday with her daughters. They were on a theater trip that was given to Gradwell as a Christmas present.The three were walking uptown on 9th Avenue after having lunch nearby when a man yelled 'where are you going? Where are you going?' to her daughters, who were slightly ahead of her. Gradwell says the man went to the left, and she went to the right to avoid him.Then, of nowhere Gradwell says she felt a foot in front of her leg and she tripped falling flat on her face, her teeth hitting the concrete sidewalk.The 72-year-old was down for a few seconds as her daughter and others nearby scrambled to help. She suffered a black eye as well as loose and chipped teeth.Gradwell has been to New York City before and says she loves the city -- especially for theater. After the incident, she told Eyewitness News that she does not plan to come here again. Even with her injuries, she is trying to make the best of the trip."My mouth hurts a little bit because a couple of my teeth were knocked out," Gradwell says, "I need to go to a dental surgeon. So I can't eat -- I'm sucking down spaghetti one at a time and eating eggs and mashed potatoes."Police say the suspect is a guy named Kevin Winfield, who has six prior arrsts. He is now facing more charges for this incident.----------