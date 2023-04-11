He was hit by an SUV, which police say they found abandoned nearby. They are still looking for the driver at fault.

Teen killed by hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Astoria, Queens.

Police say he was riding his bike near 21st Avenue and 21st street at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

He was hit by an SUV, which police say they found abandoned nearby.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police are still looking for the driver.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.