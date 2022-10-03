Protest held in oposition to location of 1st NYC relief center for migrants

Josh Einiger has more on the backlash from residents in the Bronx over New York Mayor Eric Adams' plan for a tent city at Orchard Beach.

ORCHARD BEACH, The Bronx (WABC) -- Bronx community leaders and immigration advocates held a protest against the proposed "tent city" location for incoming migrants being bused from southern states.

Protestors were outside of City Hall demanding transparency on how the city plans to address the asylum seeker crisis.



The temporary humanitarian relief center has been deemed a "tent city" by immigration advocates who question the shelter's location saying its too far from public transportation for the migrants to be able to access potential jobs or other services.

The tents will be large industrial heated shelters housing up to 1,000 migrants at a time, Mayor Eric Adams said they are supposed to be a temporary stop for migrants as they get on their feet.

He said asylum seekers are a "humanitarian crisis" that is separate from the city's requirement for the right to shelter, and while the city will still provide shelter for all asylum seekers, it may not be not at the same levels as under the established right-to-shelter services for the city's homeless.

"We are going to treat everyone in a humane fashion, but these are two different entities," he said. "This is a crisis of migrant and asylum seekers, and that is how we will respond to it."

Still, immigrant rights advocates say Orchard Beach is a terrible location, far from the subway or any kind of employment or other government services.

"We don't want this temporary respite center to end up becoming a de facto shelter for folks where there is 1,000 beds," said Murad Awawdeh, with the New York Immigration Coalition said. "Where people are going to be sleeping and literally just being there in Orchard Beach, which is incredibly far from true mass transit."

And while immigration advocates are concerned about the asylum seekers access to resources, GOP leaders are just as concerned about potential crime the "tent city" could bring to the surrounding community.

Bronx GOP Chairman Michael Rendio and former Bronx GOP Chairman held a press conference Monday morning with community leaders and clergy to announce actions being taken against the humanitarian relief center being built in a parking lot at Orchard Beach.

