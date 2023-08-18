Metropolitan Correctional Center being considered as a possible migrant shelter

City and state officials are at odds in regards to growing wave of migrants coming into NYC.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City and state officials are at odds in regards to housing the growing wave of migrants coming into New York City.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have suggested several locations, including a federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein was once held.

The notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center, which closed in 2021 following the suicide death of Epstein, was suggested as a possible location in an August 9th letter to the state.

It's not clear if the city has approached the Federal Bureau of Prisons to possibly use the facility as a shelter.

In a statement, the Bureau did not confirm or deny the talks, stating "the jail is closed, at least temporarily, and long terms plans have not been identified."

This comes after recent pushback about the latest shelter to open in Queens.

On Wednesday, hundreds showed up to protest against a new migrant relief center at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center facility, where protestors say they do not want a shelter near a YMCA, elementary school and playground.

It also appears that tension is flaring between the city and state over the ongoing crisis, as lawyers for Mayor Adams say the state hasn't done enough to help. The state, however, says the mayor has not accepted the state's offer for help.

Both sides deny any conflict.

"People want to see the governor and I fight," said Adams at a recent conference. "That's not going to happen. I like her, she likes me."

Gov. Hochul echoed similar sentiments, saying, "People enjoy, particularly the media identifying any disagreements as a major fight, so that relationship is strong. My point is we are here to help."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.