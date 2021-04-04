At least 9 injured in Brooklyn ambulance crash

Video from Citizen App shows the vehicle flipped over on its side near Avenue N and Schenectady Ave. in the Flatlands section on Sunday.
One of the victims is in critical condition, FDNY reports. The rest of the victims suffered minor injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.
