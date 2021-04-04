At least 9 injured in Brooklyn ambulance crash

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Several injured in EMS crash in Brooklyn

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least nine people were injured in an ambulance crash in Brooklyn.

Video from Citizen App shows the vehicle flipped over on its side near Avenue N and Schenectady Ave. in the Flatlands section on Sunday.


One of the victims is in critical condition, FDNY reports. The rest of the victims suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

MORE NEWS | Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatlandsnew york citybrooklynaccidentambulance
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspect knock elderly man to ground in NYC
Household staples reportedly set to increase in price
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
Asian store worker punched in face; hate crime investigation underway
Paraprofessional missing for several weeks found dead along river
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Neighbors surprise beloved mailman with special sendoff along his route
Show More
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
Hunter Biden says he's 'absolutely certain' he'll be cleared of wrongdoing
Easter Sunday: St. Patrick's Cathedral holds services at 50% capacity
Man with pole trashes Asian-owned business, yells racial slurs: Police
More TOP STORIES News