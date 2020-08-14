2 men cut through roll-down gate, steal ATM from Manhattan deli

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men who stole an ATM from a deli in Lower Manhattan overnight Friday.A woman walking her dog called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report the two men using a large piece of equipment to cut the roll-down gate at the Yankee Deli on Avenue C in the East Village.Authorities believe they then used a white van to rip out the ATM.The suspects loaded the ATM into the vehicle with New Jersey plates and fled the scene.The bodega suffered structural damage, with the gate and wall collapsing.It is unclear how much money was in the machine.No arrests have been made, and the investigations is ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------