Attack on man in Brooklyn investigated as anti-Semitic crime

Police are investigating an attack on a man in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the suspect behind an unprovoked attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn that was caught on camera.

Video showed a young man running up behind the 39-year-old victim Tuesday in the vicinity of Marcy Avenue and Rodney Street in Williamsburg, then hitting him on the side of the head.

The attacker then ran away. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police are investigating the attack as an anti-Semitic crime.

So far there have been no arrests.

The Anti-Defamation League said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

"The shocking video footage of the assault on a Jewish man in plain daylight shows the perpetrators of these despicable acts feel emboldened, said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director. "This is the second alleged anti-Semitic assault we've seen during the past week alone. We cannot allow anti-Semitic assaults to become the new normal. ADL remains committed to continuing our efforts with all New Yorkers to help stop this unacceptable anti-Semitic violence."

The NYPD said last week there has been a sharp rise in hate crimes in the city this year.

