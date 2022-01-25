Woman beaten, robbed in attempted rape in Hollis

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in attemped rape of woman in Queens

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman after following her.

The NYPD says the 38-year-old woman walked into the lobby of the building when the man slapped her backside.

It happened Sunday at 3:30 a.m. near 190 Street and Woodhull Avenue in Hollis.

The man followed her into the elevator and began punching and kicking her.

The attacker said he was going to rape the victim and then forcibly removed her shirt and bra.

He then grabbed her iPhone and fled.



The woman suffered bruising and swelling to her face. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED | Bronx DA Darcel Clark to man who shot baby girl: 'You're not going to get away with it'
EMBED More News Videos

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed that the city would not stop looking until the gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the face was caught. N.J Burkett has the latest.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollisqueensnew york cityattempted rapesex assaultrobberywoman attackedsex crime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire raging at junkyard in NJ sends smoke into NYC
Several school districts ditch masks after NY judge overturns mandate
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Critics to respond to Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
COVID-19 vaccines do not affect fertility, study finds
Show More
US combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt
US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia concerns
COVID updates: Free rapid tests, face masks start to arrive from feds
Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; Accused gunman dies
Sorrow, grief sweep vigil in NYC after 2 officers shot, 1 fatally
More TOP STORIES News