Attorneys charged with tossing Molotov cocktail at NYPD vehicle released on bail

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two attorneys charged with tossing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn during the height of the George Floyd protests have been released on bail to home confinement.An appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision made on June 5 to revoke the bond of Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis Prosecutors had argued the two suspects were a continued danger to society.Four officers escaped the police vehicle in Fort Greene after Rahman allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into it during last month's protests.Rahman and Mattis were both charged with causing damage by fire and explosives to a police vehicle.