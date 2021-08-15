Automotive

Audi shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate auto-napping experience

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience

Autobots beware! Audi's new transforming concept car has an ability that can't be matched.

While it won't be mistaken for the fictional robot-like Transformers, the vehicle would be able to change in size and shape.

The all-electric concept car called the 'Skysphere,' would sit like a sports car when the driver is at the controls, then expand when the computer takes over.

The steering wheel and the pedals would also fold away, creating the ideal setup for a nap.

Audi admits the whole idea may be little more than a dream.

It's unlikely that such a car could pass a crash test.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecarscarautomotiveelectric vehiclessleep
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate begins Monday
Grace threatens quake-stricken Haiti, Fred reforms into tropical storm
AccuWeather: Cooler and comfortable
Haiti earthquake sparks support from local lawmakers
Taliban enter Kabul, await 'peaceful transfer' of power
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations of people in their 30s hit record high
Show More
Dozens hospitalized after rollover crash in Upstate New York
NYPD Detective dies of COVID
15 people killed or wounded in 11 shootings across NYC on Friday
NJ COVID Update: Booster shots now available for some residents
High heat: Spain clocks prelim record temp of 116.96
More TOP STORIES News