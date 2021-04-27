Health & Fitness

Autism Acceptance Month: Navigating ASD as an adult

By
Navigating autism as an adult

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For years, April has been designated Autism Awareness Month. But that's changed this year.

Now, April is now called Autism Acceptance Month -- a small but rather profound change.

To be aware is one thing. To accept is another.

Like so many other things this past year in this country, this name change represents a challenge -- to everyone.

It is an attempt -- an opportunity -- to raise the bar of decency and humanity, and attempt to level the playing field for people with disabilities.

It also raised the bar for us, as journalists: How to reflect this change?

As part of that reevaluation, we interviewed a young man who is on the Autism Spectrum -- one of the nearly 5.5 million American adults.

His name is Tyler Lozano, he lives in New Jersey, and he watches Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

He works.

He dreams.

He has hopes.

He's in touch with himself, and he's sensitive to other people -- as you can see in the video player above.

I would love to know what you think of our interview. Let me know...either direct message me on Facebook or Twitter, or email me at Bill.S.Ritter@ABC.com.

