HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Nothing but pure muscle.
A classic, legendary Chevrolet Corvette is part of a rare 36 car collection thought to be one of the greatest in history once owned by pop artist Peter Max.
"The carpet we pulled out and changed. The door panels and the seats were in pretty good condition so we cleaned them up and re-dyed them. And this is the way they came out. Looks pretty good," corvette expert Chris Mazzilli said.
A 1966, a rare 1956, and 1957 are some of 10 that have already been restored or refurbished by Mazzilli with Dream Car Restoration.
"This color screams 50's. It's called cascade green. It was the rarest color in 56. They only made 290 of them," he said.
Purchased in 2014 by the Heller and Spindler Real Estate families, the collection is at the heart of Corvette heroes, an effort to give the cars away in a unique sweepstakes.
"You can sign up. It's a $3.00 entry at corvetteheros.com. We hooked up with National Guard Education Foundation as a charity component and the proceeds are going to that great charity," President Adam Heller said.
One Corvette from every year from 1953 to 1989 is featured.
"It's been a real labor of love. I mean I love these cars," Mazzilli said.
And my love was to take one out for a spin with Dave Weber the master restorer.
They have 26 Corvettes to finish before they hope to give them away at next year's New York International Auto Show.
"We are really attached to the cars at this point. I hate to see them go but it's for a very good cause so we are pretty excited about that," Heller said.
One of a kind corvette's coming to life again.
Corvette Heroes sweepstakes designed to help veterans
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More