Connecticut officer chases down, stops runaway SUV headed toward students

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut community is calling Bridgeport School Resource Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. a hero after he stopped a runaway SUV without a driver on Monday.

The SUV was parked on Boston Avenue facing east, on a downward slope.

The car suddenly moved and slowly left its parked position and made its way into moving traffic headed toward a barrier and group of students walking home from school.

Officer Carmo noticed the runaway SUV and immediately reacted.

He chased the car on foot, grabbed onto the passenger side door, and completely brought it to a halt by grabbing onto the door frame and dragging his feet along the ground.

There were two individuals, one in the passenger seat and one on the back seat, but no driver.

Carmo sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated and released from the hospital.

Officer Carmo has been with the Bridgeport Police Department for four years.

He is being recognized for his bravery, selflessness, and quick-thinking in this emergency situation that could have been tragic had he not intervened.

