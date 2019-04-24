How to keep your four-legged friends safe while driving in a car

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Like their owners, dogs come in all different shapes and sizes - and like their owners, they need to be properly buckled in.
"Dogs can be a distraction so easily," said Professional Dog Trainer Nicole Ellis.
In a car accident or even a sudden stop - pets can become a projectile. Over a thousand pounds of force - enough to injure themselves and everyone else in the car.
Companies like Sleepy Pod do their own crash tests for dogs, so they can engineer the harnesses with the correct pressure points.
"Just like a child in their carseat, we want the pets to remain right where they are," said Ellis.
If your pet is under 18 pounds, they should ride in a crash tested car carrier. If your pet is over 18 pounds, they should be riding with a crash tested harness.
A third party company called Center for Pet Safety provides testing for your pet safety products.
Make sure your pet fits properly in their carrier or harness. Your pet should be comfortable in these products and they should be fitted properly to keep your pet safe!
