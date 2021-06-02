Reimagined New York International Auto Show returns to Javits Center this August

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10732689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Moderna is seeking full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine as Anheuser-Busch is giving away free beer once 70% of U.S. adults are partially vaccinated.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the reimagined New York International Auto Show will return to the Javits Center this year.The auto show will take place from Friday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 29.Tickets to North America's first and largest auto show will go on sale starting June 30 and will be made available at pre-pandemic attendance levels.Nearly one full floor of the show will be dedicated to electric vehicles and almost 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display."The annual New York International Auto Show is not just one our most beloved summer traditions, it is a great economic engine for our state," Cuomo said. "Last year this widely popular event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers in beating back COVID the show will return this year. We are excited to welcome back auto enthusiasts and industry professionals for this year's show with full, pre-pandemic attendance levels and a new exhibit focused on electric vehicles with five indoor tracks where attendees can go for a test drive. This is a sure sign that New York is coming back stronger and better than ever."The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 New York International Auto Show, which dates back to 1900.This year's auto show will follow the state's health guidance.As public health conditions and the guidance is improving dramatically, the auto show and the Javits Center will adapt and adhere to applicable policies and protocols, as necessary (such as using touchless advance ticketing, social distancing, and extensive cleaning protocols during the entire run of the show).----------