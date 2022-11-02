Massive Niagara Falls light show to unveil never-before-seen footage from 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The display celebrates the release of the new trailer for the sequel. Watch the trailer in the media player below.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- In celebration of the trailer launch for "Avatar: The Way of Water," a massive light show featuring highlights from the film will be projected over Niagara Falls.

On Wednesday night, never-before-seen footage from the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 epic "Avatar" will come to life over the falls. The colossal hologram may be visible as far as three miles away, depending on cloud cover.

Also during the night, 600 drones will ascend to create a dazzling light show.

This image shows drones during a rehearsal for a Niagara Falls light show celebrating the new trailer release for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Cameron, who grew up near Niagara Falls, said he's excited to showcase this footage for the first time in his hometown.

"Not only that, but [ it's ] coming to life over the backdrop of one of the world's great natural wonders," he said.

The official trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water," which dropped Wednesday, transports viewers back to Pandora and shares a look at beloved characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the family they've created.

2009's "Avatar" is the highest grossing film of all time, having made more than $2.9 billion at the global box office. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three, including best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 16.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of this ABC station.