100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey.

Merchantville, N.J. -- The partners behind Mexican restaurant Avocado Fiesta say their labor of love and family's support helped amid the pandemic.Co-owner and chef Alfredo Ramírez says, "We are passionate to cook for you. And that's why Avocado Fiesta is here for you guys."Their new restaurant serves 100% authentic Mexican food and delicious pastries in Merchantville, NJ."We're really passionate what we are doing here," says co-owner and baker Delia Leana. "We try to make everyone happy here and have a good ambience."Notable menu options include: sandwiches, salads, tacos, and popular plates such as chiles rellenos and carne asada. Be sure to save room for tres leches and tirmisu."I just love everything, you know," says co-owner and chef Rosa Mora. "I love all the food in here, all the desserts."They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.134 E Park Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109856-454-9777