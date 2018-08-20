Baaaad boys: Pair of goats wandering subway tracks in Brooklyn

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on an unusual goat sighting near 8th Avenue station in Brooklyn. (@NYCTSubway)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn --
Passersby got a glimpse of a strange sight in Brooklyn Monday morning, after a pair of goats roamed onto the N train subway tracks in Borough Park.

The animals were near the 8th Avenue subway station, first spotted around 11 a.m.

The MTA said the goats are safe, as they were roaming around a portion of the N train known as the Sea Beach Line, one of seven stations without service for the summer because of renovations.

They did not delay service, but southbound N trains were running on the D line from 36th Street to Coney Island Stillwell Avenue while the NYPD and animal control officers worked to safely retrieved the goats from the tracks.

There is no word on where the goats came from.

