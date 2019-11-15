Baby comes home bruised after falling down stairs at unlicensed New Jersey day care, mom says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman says her 8-month-old daughter came home bruised after falling down the stairs at an unlicensed daycare in Newark.Anari Ormond said her daughter Zuri was also bitten by a toddler on Nov. 12.The daycare facility is a single family home on Eastern Parkway. Ormond said she did not know the daycare was unlicensed at the time.There are more than 10 children at the nursery throughout the day.Newark police are now investigating the incident.The New Jersey Department of Children and Families released the following statement:"Our records do not show an operating license or registration for J&A Nursery in Newark. Please note that Family Child Care Homes are permitted to operate in New Jersey, without a license, f they are caring for five or fewer unrelated children. However, if programs wish to receive federal subsidies they're required to voluntarily register with DCF and comply with applicable regulations. Providing care for more than five unrelated children requires a child care center license, and operating without such a license may subject the operator to prosecution."to check for a licensed child care provider.----------