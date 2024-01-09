New bill proposed to test finished baby food, formula products for contaminants, metals

Congressman Frank Pallone wants baby food and formula tested for contaminants when it is a finished product.

Congressman Frank Pallone wants baby food and formula tested for contaminants when it is a finished product.

Congressman Frank Pallone wants baby food and formula tested for contaminants when it is a finished product.

Congressman Frank Pallone wants baby food and formula tested for contaminants when it is a finished product.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There is currently no federal mandate for testing finished baby food products for contaminants like heavy metals.

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone is looking to change that.

He's introducing a bill Tuesday morning that would require finished baby food products, including infant formula, to be tested for toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium, and mercury.

As we know, exposure to heavy metals like lead or mercury has very harmful effects like decreased IQ and can endanger infant development.

The bill would also require powdered infant formula manufacturers to monitor for bacteria like salmonella, to establish precautionary measures to prevent future infant formula shortages.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.