A 1-year-old girl is dead and her twin brother is in critical condition, and their mother is now in custody.Authorities were alerted by a 911 call to a basement apartment on Ashby Avenue in Auburndale, Queens, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.Inside, they found five children, including an unconscious 1-year-old girl with severe trauma.Elaina Torabi was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.Sources say she had bruises on the back of her head, bruising on her genitals, a large wound on her abdomen, and blisters and open lesions all over her body.Her twin brother was found with trauma to his pelvis and ribs, as well as lacerations on his body. He was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.Three other sisters, all between the ages of 3 and 5, were also in the apartment but did not appear injured.Their 30-year-old mother was taken into custody. No charges were immediately filed.Detectives are investigating possible child neglect at the hands of the mother, who lives in the basement apartment with the children.----------