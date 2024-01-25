Parents on Long Island charged in 14-month-old baby's overdose death

HOLBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Prosecutors on Long Island have charged the parents of a 14-month-old boy with crimes tied to the baby's overdose death.

Joseph Adonis was found unresponsive inside a home in Holbrook on Jan. 3.

The Suffolk County district attorney says toxicology tests revealed the baby had cocaine, fentanyl and morphine in his system.

The district attorney said drugs were also found in the same room as the baby.

Authorities also found a loaded shotgun, rifle and stun gun.

Police say an 11-year-old was also living in the house.

"Here we are investigating what appears to be an overdose of a baby, and again, this is what we knew was going to happen given the deadly nature of these drugs, and it's going to continue to happen unless we act," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Tierney is asking the New York State Legislature and the governor to provide more help to deal with the fentanyl overdose crisis.

He says there were 399 overdose deaths in Suffolk County in 2022.

The parents of the baby are facing a slew of charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to store weapons.

