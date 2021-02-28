Society

Health care workers brave historic Texas storm to help deliver baby

AUSTIN, Texas (WABC) -- Health care workers in Texas braved the dangerous storm for a very special newborn.

Kimberly Arias was 24 weeks pregnant when she walked into a suburban Austin medical center, complaining of contractions.

But rolling blackouts caused by winter storms rendered the staff's electrical equipment virtually useless.

Arias gave birth, but the poor weather conditions prevented her from being transferred to another hospital with a specialized NICU.

A doctor and two nurses answered the call and drove more than two hours on icy roads with life-saving equipment to help 1-pound, 6-ounce Zaylynn.

"It's hard to express how vulnerable a 1-pound-plus baby is in a setting like that," Dr. John Lloyd said. "This has reminded me of the simple fact of going out and helping someone in need."

Zaylynn was kept alive for nearly 30 hours before a transport helicopter could arrive.

Dr. Lloyd said the baby is a fighter and is already beating the odds.

Arias was able to hold her baby for the first time this week.

"They made me feel like my baby was really safe and in good hands," Arias said.

ALSO READ | 4 dogs need loving home after owners die of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasbabystormu.s. & worldbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ConEd, EMS worker injured in manhole explosion in Midtown
4-year-old found walking alone after midnight in Bronx, suspect wanted
Power slowly returning after 2nd outage in 3 days at NYC buildings
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
COVID Updates: Federal judge rules eviction moratorium as unconstitutional
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Show More
Is new marquee a sign Broadway will spring back into life?
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Astronauts prep space station for solar panels
AccuWeather: Cloudy with periods of rain
More than 1.5 million New Yorkers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News