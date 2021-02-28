Health care workers brave historic Texas storm to help deliver baby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10368763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas (WABC) -- Health care workers in Texas braved the dangerous storm for a very special newborn.Kimberly Arias was 24 weeks pregnant when she walked into a suburban Austin medical center, complaining of contractions.But rolling blackouts caused by winter storms rendered the staff's electrical equipment virtually useless.Arias gave birth, but the poor weather conditions prevented her from being transferred to another hospital with a specialized NICU.A doctor and two nurses answered the call and drove more than two hours on icy roads with life-saving equipment to help 1-pound, 6-ounce Zaylynn."It's hard to express how vulnerable a 1-pound-plus baby is in a setting like that," Dr. John Lloyd said. "This has reminded me of the simple fact of going out and helping someone in need."Zaylynn was kept alive for nearly 30 hours before a transport helicopter could arrive.Dr. Lloyd said the baby is a fighter and is already beating the odds.Arias was able to hold her baby for the first time this week."They made me feel like my baby was really safe and in good hands," Arias said.----------