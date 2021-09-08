Coronavirus Update NYC: 1st day for NYC Catholic schools amid public school vaccine talks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10979526" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the plan for NYC Schools this fall.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today is the first day of classes for Catholic school students in New York City - and we're expecting to learn more about where the public school system stands regarding vaccine requirements for teachers.Officials with the Archdiocese of New York and the Brooklyn Diocese have been working to remind students that masks are required for everybody inside school buildings.They are also encouraging vaccines, social distancing and hand washing.Catholic schools in the city like the Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann in East Harlem held in-person classes five days a week last year, unlike city public schools.The Archdiocese of New York says it was a success because they kept the same children together each day to reduce exposure to COVID-19.That's something they will be doing again this year.Classes are set to resume in NYC public schools on Monday.The challenge there is the city's vaccine mandate for public school employees. There is no "test out" option.And there are limited exemptions for people with religious and health issues.A point of contention between the city and the teachers union is how those who refuse to get the vaccine will be paid."If you're trying to remove someone from payroll because they are literally allergic to the compounds inside the vaccine, or their immune system is so compromised even though they're vaccinated they need a medical accommodation... the city's position is to remove them from payroll," said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. "That is disgusting, as far as I am concerned. And it does not follow the law."The New York City Department of Education responded, saying in part:"The health and safety of New York City children and the protection of our employees is at the core of the vaccine mandate. We will continue to negotiate with the UFT to reach a successful agreement because that is what's best for our school communities."Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to say more on the issue at the mayor's news daily conference later this morning.