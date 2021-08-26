coronavirus new jersey

Students in Hoboken need COVID vaccine or test to go back to school

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Going back to school in Hoboken will involve vaccinations or testing for students.

Hoboken Public School District announced students in Grades PK-12 will need to provide a negative PCR test in order to start school. The tests may not be done any earlier than Tuesday, September 7th.

However, students over the age of 12 will be exempt from testing if they provide (via their parent) proof of vaccination.

They'll have to repeat those tests to come back after any school break of two days or longer if they aren't vaccinated.

The district also says there will be weekly testing for children under and over the age of 12.

The district will randomly select a percentage of students in grades PK-6 for weekly testing on Fridays.

Parents and guardians of students will be notified two days in advance so they can either be present or make arrangements to take their child to an alternative location for testing.

Students over the age of 12 will be exempt from the student testing program they have proof of vaccination.

If proof of vaccination is not provided, students over the age of 12 will test weekly.

The Hoboken Public School District says they also reserve the right to include fully vaccinated individuals in the onsite COVID PCR Testing Program at a future date.



The Hoboken Public School District will use nasal swabs but will have saliva tests on hand for children with sensory or sensitivity challenges.

Insurance information will be collected upon the first time of COVID Testing and used by the lab for submission purposes.

If a family does not have insurance, the lab will submit the bill to the CARES Act fund. The district says they have ensured that no family will be charged or sent a bill.

The district will require COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated staff members before they return to school and after all school breaks of two days or longer.

Supermarkets are feeling shortages once again.



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
