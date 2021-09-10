Amid tough new talk, no vaccination mandate for NYC students

There is a renewed push for those eligible to get vaccinated, but at this point it's not required.
It comes amid some of the toughest language yet from President Biden aimed at unvaccinated Americans.
Yesterday, Biden ordered all businesses with more than 100 workers, plus all hospitals and health care agencies, to require vaccines or weekly COVID tests from their employees.
That covers 100 million Americans, and some Republican governors are already threatening to sue.
And Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest school district, is now mandating vaccines for students 12 and older, the first major school district to make the move.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has stopped short of requiring vaccinations for 12-17 year old students.
"We just don't think that's the right thing to do," he said Thursday.
He said he wants to keep the focus on filling classrooms, with the city offering in-school vaccinations for any student who wants one.
"We can keep any option on the table. But right now, no. We want every kid in school," he said.
The city has also opened pop-vaccination sites for students ahead of Monday's first day of classes, including one in the Norwood section of the Bronx.
Governor Kathy Hochul agrees with that plan for now, but isn't ruling anything out.
"We also have an issue with 12 to 17-year-olds getting the vaccine as well, we want everyone vaccinated, the governor wants all options on the table," said Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.
