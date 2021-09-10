coronavirus new york city

Amid tough new talk, no vaccination mandate for NYC students

Coronavirus update for NYC
EMBED <>More Videos

Amid tough talk, no vax mandate for NYC schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Classes are set to resume Monday in NYC public schools, with no plans for a vaccine mandate.

There is a renewed push for those eligible to get vaccinated, but at this point it's not required.

It comes amid some of the toughest language yet from President Biden aimed at unvaccinated Americans.

Yesterday, Biden ordered all businesses with more than 100 workers, plus all hospitals and health care agencies, to require vaccines or weekly COVID tests from their employees.

That covers 100 million Americans, and some Republican governors are already threatening to sue.

And Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest school district, is now mandating vaccines for students 12 and older, the first major school district to make the move.



In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has stopped short of requiring vaccinations for 12-17 year old students.

"We just don't think that's the right thing to do," he said Thursday.

He said he wants to keep the focus on filling classrooms, with the city offering in-school vaccinations for any student who wants one.

"We can keep any option on the table. But right now, no. We want every kid in school," he said.

The city has also opened pop-vaccination sites for students ahead of Monday's first day of classes, including one in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

Governor Kathy Hochul agrees with that plan for now, but isn't ruling anything out.

"We also have an issue with 12 to 17-year-olds getting the vaccine as well, we want everyone vaccinated, the governor wants all options on the table," said Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.

ALSO READ | Texas' abortion law enacted in 'open defiance of the Constitution,' US AG says of lawsuit
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas, arguing new abortion law was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution."



---

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospitalmayor bill de blasioteachers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor says no vax mandate for students, teachers head back to class
COVID Update: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women
NYC public schools ready for safe opening, mayor says
COVID News: Concern over growing number of pediatric cases
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark
Gov. Hochul takes stand against new abortion law in Texas
Elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty
Memorial held on LI for 9/11 victims and heroes who have died since
Man honors firefighter brother killed on 9/11 by doing good for others
Show More
Former Mets visit FDNY firehouse to honor members lost on 9/11
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in NYC
Suffern youth baseball, football fields, facilities decimated by Ida
Brian Benjamin sworn in as lieutenant governor of New York
More TOP STORIES News