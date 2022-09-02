Back to school town hall with New York City Chancellor David Banks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As parents across the Tri-State prepare to send their children back to school, Eyewitness News is getting your family ready for that first bell.

So what has changed and what's new this year? We have done the homework and gathered local leaders and educators to answer your questions during a special town hall.

Join Ken Rosato and Sonia Rincon as they facilitate the discussion with top educators as we look back and look ahead at what is to come.

The town hall will take place at Prospect Heights Educational Campus in Brooklyn, but we invite you to stream it online.

Make sure to tune in Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7NY and Eyewitness News.

The full list of panelists include:

-Chancellor David Banks

-Deputy Chancellor Kenita Lloyd

-Deputy Chancellor Carolyne Quintana

-Deputy Chancellor Kara Ahmed

-Deputy Chancellor Desmond Blackburn

-Mark Rampersant, Chief of the Chancellor's Office of Safety and Prevention Partnerships

And don't miss our Eyewitness News: Back to School special Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7 as we look at the return to class in a new normal.

RELATED | PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.