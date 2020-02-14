Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Jimmy Kimmel's Hollywood studio

HOLLYWOOD, California (WABC) -- Jimmy Kimmel, who seems so carefree on the air, is actually one of the hardest-working guys in show business."I've just always gone a hundred miles per hour," he said. "I think part of it was anxiety from my job always being in jeopardy, working in radio, working in television, you know how that is. And, also I just enjoy it. I have a motor for it."We've seen him in action during his annual trip back home to Brooklyn, but this time, he offered a behind the scenes tour of his Hollywood studio.The green room, where the first guest of the evening resides before the show, is on the bottom floor."Beyonce sat right here," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said. "If you touch it, you feel a little spark."There's the studio, the control room, and dressing rooms as you go up, and on the top floor is craft services."When you talk about the perks of Hollywood, this is number one," he said. "All this is free...a ham and cheese with Cheetos, we call that 'The Guillermo.'"Then there's the studio where they shoot comedy bits, including the famous "Mean Tweets" segment."This is Studio C," he said. "Why we call it that, I don't know, because there's no Studio A or B...A lot of famous people have shed tears from this very spot."In Kimmel's office is what he calls hisdesk."Not the desk you see on TV," he said. "And you can see I keep it very tidy and stocked with Tums."If you want to judge for yourself how well it all works, tune in to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. on ABC 7.----------