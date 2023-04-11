A downed bald eagle was rescued on the Tolland/Vernon line on I-84 in Connecticut and was released to Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation.

Bald eagle trapped in highway median in Connecticut rescued by troopers and state police

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A bald eagle found itself stuck in some serious traffic Saturday afternoon.

The downed bird of prey had landed in the center median of I-84 on the Tolland/Vernon line in Connecticut.

The responding troopers slowed traffic down and made their way to the median to try to coax the bird to the right shoulder of the interstate.

When the eagle wouldn't budge they decided call in Troop C Dispatcher Gambacorta, who serves as a local Animal Control officer and helped to rescue the eagle.

Dispatcher Gambacorta and Troopers successfully transferred the bald eagle to the Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation in Ashford.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.