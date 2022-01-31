Bald Eagle named 'Rover' spotted in Central Park

NYC has a new favorite bird - the Bald Eagle! Rover has been spotted around the reservoir in #CentralPark. 50 years ago there was only one bald eagle nest in the whole state of New York. Now we're over 400 nests! https://t.co/fJHG52VP2d #birdcpp — Audubon New York (@AudubonNY) January 31, 2022

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A Bald Eagle, known as Rover, was spotted Monday morning in Central Park.The bird was spotted around 7:30 a.m. on the southeast side of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.It's the not first time Rover has been spotted, and some eagle-eyed bird watchers managed to get some amazing pictures of on other occasions.Audubon New York says that although there was one bald eagle nest in the state of New York 50 years ago, now there are more than 400!Brad Balliett took slow-motion footage of Rover on January 24.Balliett said the bird circled a few times and ate the remains of a gull before heading south from the park.----------