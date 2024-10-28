Ballot boxes in Oregon, Washington state set on fire: Police

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington were set on fire early Monday, police in both states said.

It is unclear if the two arson incidents, which occurred near the Oregon-Washington border, are connected.

In the first reported incident, a ballot box in Portland, Oregon, was set on fire with an incendiary device, police said.

Police said an incendiary device was put inside a ballot box in Portland, Oregon, Oct. 28. 2024. Portland Police Bureau

Portland police responded to reports of a fire at a ballot box around 3:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Security at the Multnomah County Elections Division responded and extinguished the fire, officials said.

Fire suppressant prevented further damage and protected "virtually all the ballots," though three were damaged, the Multnomah County Elections Division said in a press release.

Elections officials will contact the three impacted voters so they can receive replacement ballots, the division said.

"We have multiple systems and security measures in place to ensure your ballot is safe,'' Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said in a statement.

No other ballot boxes or official drop sites in Multnomah County were affected, the division said.

The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is investigating.

About a half hour later, around 4 a.m. local time, officers in Vancouver, Washington, responded to a report of a ballot box that was smoking and on fire, police said.

Authorities respond to a fire at a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, Oct. 28, 2024. KATU

"Officers arrived and located a suspicious device next to the box," which was on fire, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished, and members of the Metro Explosive Disposal Unit safely collected the device, police said.

The extent of damage to ballots remains unclear.

The FBI is investigating the incident, police said.

"Officers determined an incendiary device was placed inside the ballot box and used to ignite the fire," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

The bureau's explosive disposal unit cleared the device, police said.