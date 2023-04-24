  • Watch Now
Arrest warrant issued for former 'Jackass' star 'Bam' Margera by Pennsylvania State Police

By WPVI logo
Monday, April 24, 2023 6:10PM
Arrest warrant issued for former 'Jackass' star in Chester County
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for professional skateboarder and former "Jackass" star Brandon "Bam" Margera.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for professional skateboarder and former "Jackass" star Brandon "Bam" Margera.

According to police, troopers responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County at about 11 a.m. Sunday for a reported disturbance.

Brandon "Bam" Margera.

Police said Margera was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

Margera ran into a wooded area before police arrived and has not yet been located.

An arrest warrant has since been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

